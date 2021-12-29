Thames & Kosmos

Exit: The Abandoned Cabin

Escape Room game for the home 1 to 4 players; 1 to 2 hour playing time Includes materials for single use This game can be played only once, because you markup, fold, and tear the game materials The hit Escape-Room concept for home use. Party game for up to 6 players. 12+, 45-90 minutes. You must solve a series of riddles and puzzles to escape from a room. Each correct solution brings you to another riddle. How fast can you escape the room? This game can be played only once, because you markup, fold, and tear the game materials.