Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist 24hr Matte Lipstick
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
Exhibitionist 24HR Matte Lipstick
Need a few alternatives?
The Lip Bar
Brickhouse Liquid Matte
$13.00
from
The Lip Bar
BUY
UOMA Beauty
Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
$24.00
$16.80
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint
$20.00
from
Tarte
BUY
e.l.f
Sheer Slick Lipstick
$5.00
$3.50
from
E.L.F.
BUY
More from COVERGIRL
promoted
COVERGIRL
Trublend Undercover Concealer
C$11.49
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
$9.98
from
Walmart
BUY
COVERGIRL
Lashblast Volume Mascara And Perfect Point Eyeliner
$12.99
$9.62
from
Amazon
BUY
COVERGIRL
Covergirl Trunaked Queenship Shadow Sticks
$9.99
from
Ulta
BUY
More from Makeup
Essence
Bye Bye Panda Eyes! Mascara
$4.99
from
Ulta
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Starter Kit
$38.00
$19.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Stila
Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
$18.00
from
Stila
BUY
Stila
Plumping Lip Glaze
$24.00
from
Stila
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted