Kate Somerville

Exfolikate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

C$29.00

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ DryA dual-action exfoliator that smooths and polishes to reveal a glowing, radiant complexion in as little as one use. Solutions for:- Dullness/uneven texture- Pores- Dark spots/uneven skin toneIf you want to know moreThe Hollywood 2-minute facial. Exfoliate and polish skin with ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment to reveal a glowing, fresh-from-the-clinic complexion. Kates bestselling exfoliator is formulated with face scrubbing natural exfoliants to deep clean clogged pores without over-drying skin. Lactic acid and fruit enzymes papaya, pineapple, and pumpkinreveal smooth skin and a brighter, healthier-looking complexion in as little as one use. This signature formula works both physically and enzymatically to deliver safe, dramatic results from the comfort of your home. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: When you use ExfoliKate in the shower, the steam will help to activate the enzymes, making it even more effective. Use with ExfoliKate® Cleanser for optimal results. Exfoliation is such an important step in maintaining healthy skin, no matter what the weather is. Oils and impurities become trapped under the skin and exfoliation is key.Kate Somerville Kate Somerville has been certified cruelty-free by PETA, solidifying the brands commitment to never test their products or ingredients on animals.Research results: Results based on an independent clinical study:After just 1 use:- 94% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in skin texture- 97% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of pores- 100% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of crows feet, fine lines, and wrinklesAfter 4 weeks: - 100% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of skin texture, pores, crows feet, fine line, and wrinkles