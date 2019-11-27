Kate Somerville

Exfolikate

Exfoliating scrub exfoliates and polishes skin, revealing a smooth, healthy-looking, glowing complexion. Dramatically smooths skin with both physical and chemical exfoliation. Improves the appearance of skin texture and pores. Improves the appearance of crow’s feet, fine line and wrinkles. Clinically Proven Results* After just 1 use*: 94% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in skin texture. 97% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of pores. 100% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles. After 4 weeks*: 100% of women tested showed highly significant improvement in the appearance of skin texture, pores, crow’s feet, fine line and wrinkles. *Results based on independent Clinical Study How To Use How To Use AM or PM. Use once or twice a week. Apply a thin, even layer to a clean, wet face, massaging in a circular motion for 30 seconds. Leave on for up to 2 minutes. Rinse and gently pat dry. This product may cause the skin to tingle and flush slightly for a short time. For sensitive skin, leave on for less than 1 minute, or use ExfoliKate® Gentle instead. In case of skin irritation discontinue use.