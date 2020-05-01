Baby Foot

Exfoliation Foot Peel

$25.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At LovelySkin.com

Achieve smoother, softer feet with Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel. Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel is an innovative foot care product that will make your feet feel smoother and as soft as a baby's foot. This scientifically formulated product contains 16 types of natural extracts which exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. Fruit acid provides a gentle yet effective exfolation to remove the unwanted dead skin cells that have built up layer after layer. This formulation penetrates the layers of dead skin cells and breaks down the desmosomes which hold the layers together. With this process, skin is undamaged, but peels easily away from the fresh layer beneath. After peeling, your feet are reborn just like a baby's foot, giving you healthy, beautiful feet. Key Exfoliating Ingredients: 16 natural extracts to simultaneously exfoliate and mositurize. Glycolic, lactic, citric, malic and salicyclic acids Key Benefits: Targets only the dead skin, leaving behind soft, smooth new skin Features easy to use, pre-filled 3-D disposable booties. Convenient in-home treatment to use around your schedule and is more cost effective than a pedicure Features an aromatic lavender scent Fits Women (Size 4-13) and Men (Sizes 4-11) Say goodbye to rough, dry, cracked soles, with Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel. Note: Babies, pregnant or nursing women should not use Baby Foot. Diabetics need to consult their physician before using. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in Baby Foot. Do not reuse booties. Stay seated during treatment for your safety. Product should be used immediately after opening. Keep gel away from eyes.