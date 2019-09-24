Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Brandless

Exfoliating White Tea Facial Wipes

$4.00
At Brandless
More to Love: 100% Plant Based Fibers Vegan Gluten Free FSC® Certified Fibers No Animal Testing Good to Know: Directions: Lift plastic lid, peel and throw away caution sticker. Close tightly when not in use. No rinsing required. Warning: Do not flush. Do not leave in reach of children At Brandless, we define clean beauty as beauty products that are made without questionable ingredients and only formulated with the minimum ingredients required for the product to function. That means our beauty products are free from 400+ questionable ingredients and they’re never tested on animals.
Featured in 1 story
Brandless Just Dropped New Skin Care Under $10
by aimee simeon