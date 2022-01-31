Starface

Exfoliating Night Water

120 mL / 4.1 oz Brightens. Clarifies. Balances. This effective, oil-free liquid exfoliant is made with a powerhouse fusion of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), and polyhydroxy acid (PHA). It’s like giving your face an advanced course of exfoliation, so make sure it’s right for your skin before trying it out. Exfoliating Night Water helps unclog pores, minimize redness, and prevent future spots. Over time, it also helps clarify skin tone, even texture, and reduce the appearance of scars for brighter, glowing skin. Use before bed (after cleansing, before moisturizing) and always follow with sunscreen in the morning. Stay consistent to create cosmic radiance over time. Vegan Non-comedogenic No cruelty No artificial dyes No parabens No phthalates No sulfates No gluten Compatible with Sephora, Target and Credo clean beauty standards. WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid eye area. This product contains alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) which may increase your skin sensitivity to the sun. It is recommended to use sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product.