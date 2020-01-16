Joanna Vargas

Exfoliating Mask

$75.00

At the heart of radiant skin, even texture and youthful vibrancy, is one of the oldest skincare secrets known since ancient Egypt: exfoliation. The Joanna Vargas Exfoliating mask will gently resurface your skin to ensure a vibrant glow. This gentle exfoliating treatment uses fruit derived enzymes and a fusion of volcanic ash and mineral-rich clay to gently draw out impurities. The end result is clear pores and a brightened, smooth, glowing complexion.