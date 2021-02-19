Joanna Vargas

Exfoliating Mask

£60.00

Choose the Joanna Vargus Exfoliating Mask to provide gentle yet thorough exfoliation to leave the skin appearing brighter with a smoother, more even texture. To help thoroughly polish the skin while minimising irritation, the Joanna Vargus Exfoliating Mask blends chemical and physical exfoliants in this effective formula. As lactic acid and fruit enzymes help to slough away dead skin cells, kaolin clay and volcanic ash get to work drawing impurities from the complexion for a brighter, more even tone. Blended with galactoarabinan to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, this mask helps to achieve a clearer, more refined complexion with a natural-looking radiant glow.