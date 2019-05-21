Karuna

Exfoliating+ Foot Mask

From walking around the office all day in sky-high heels to running around the track during your post-work gym session, your feet carry quite the brunt of responsibility within a 24-hour period. Luckily, these Karuna Exfoliating Foot Mask is specially formulated to exfoliate through even the most stubborn callous while replenishing your feet with intense moisture. A simple 10-20 minute application instantly reveals the healthier, fresher looking skin that's trapped underneath. Smartly designed as a no-muss, no-fuss slip-on sock with an ankle-tape closure to lock it in place, this foot treatment offers you complete mobility while its powerful blend of exfoliants do all the foot work. Offering a 360-degree approach to the ultimate foot restoration, these sheets play double duty as a mask and serum in one. As a blend of potent ingredients work to deeply condition and exfoliate dead skin cells, their mask construction keep all the nourishment directly on the problem areas and allows the formula to penetrate even deeper through rough, dry skin with longer wear. The result: visibly smoother, softer and revitalized feet. Box provides 4 applications when used as directed. Key Ingredients: Glycerin: helps repair skin and restore a healthy barrier function. Coconut Oil: deeply moisturizes skin and removes bacteria. Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice: alleviates irritated and inflamed skin with a soothing finish. Shea Butter: deeply hydrates and moisturizes dry skin. Tea Tree Oil: helps fight bacteria and repels free radicals.