Karuna

Exfoliating + Face Sheet Mask

$28.00
At Ulta Beauty
Mask cleaner. Deep clean pores and slough off dead skin cells with Karuna's Exfoliating+ Face Sheet Mask, featuring pineapple extract, salicylic acid and citric acid from lemon.
