Dove

Exfoliating Body Polish Body Scrub

C$7.97

Style:Macadamia & Rice Milk. Few things feel better than soft, smooth skin. You may have tried a lot of body scrubs to get it - but if you ask us, the secret to how to get smooth skin is a creamy touch and deep nourishment. That's where Dove body polish comes in. Polish your way to smooth, soft skin with something different - Dove Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish. With a whipped texture and indulgent scents, our range of body exfoliators leave your skin renewed and nourished all at once. Polish your way to smooth, soft skin with Dove exfoliating body polish. Created with 1/4 moisturizing cream, Dove Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk Exfoliating Body Polish cares for your skin as it exfoliates away dry skin to reveal the natural radiance beneath. Restore your skin's nutrients and indulge in the rich, whipped texture of this macadamia and rice milk body exfoliating scrub. This Dove body scrub, with beautifully creamy coverage and a velvety fragrance, soothes as it lifts your senses. So say goodbye to dullness - and hello to soft, smooth skin. Massage Dove Exfoliating Body Polish all over for creamy coverage and then rinse away to reveal silky smooth skin. Use every 3-4 days followed by Dove Body Wash or Beauty Bar for touchably soft skin.