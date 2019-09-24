Dove

Exfoliating Body Polish Body Scrub

$5.94

Buy Now Review It

Scrubbing, sloughing, buffing: renewing skin doesn't have to be as rough as it sometimes sounds. Polish your way to smooth, soft skin with something different - Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Crushed Macadamia & Rice Milk. Created with 1/4 moisturizing cream, this nourishing body polish cares for your skin as it exfoliates. Removing dull, dry skin from the surface, it leaves your skin feeling silky and smooth. Restore your skin's nutrients and indulge in this body exfoliator's rich, whipped texture that gives you a beautifully creamy coverage in the shower. And enjoy the velvety fragrance of crushed macadamia and rice milk as it fills your shower. Say goodbye to dull, dry skin - and hello to a rich, relaxing fragrance and skin you can't help but touch. Beautiful results, effortlessly. To use, scoop a generous amount of polish out of the jar. Massage Dove Exfoliating Body Polish all over your body in circular motions for creamy coverage, and then rinse away to reveal silky smooth skin. Use 3-4 times per week as part of your skin care regimen, followed by Dove Body Wash or Beauty Bar for touchably soft skin. Try our Dove Body Polish to get beach-ready skin, prep skin for tanning, or to help exfoliate skin before shaving to help prevent ingrown hairs.