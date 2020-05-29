Baxter of California

Exfoliating Body Bar Soap For Men

$19.00

Product Description Cleanse and invigorate your skin for a soft, radiant texture with Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar for men. This revitalizing body soap removes dead skin cells with jojoba meal and crushed olive seed, boosting cell renewal and clearing away patches of rough skin from head-to-toe. Formulated for a rich lather and hydration, this exfoliating body bar is suitable for all skin types and leaves skin feeling smooth, clean and refreshed. Aromas of cedar wood and oak moss blend for a subtle masculine scent. Paraben-free, the scrubbing men’s body bar is suitable for all skin types. INGREDIENTS Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Palmate, Water, Potassium Palm Kernelate, Palm Kernel Acid, Pumice, Fragrance, Potassium Palmate, Coconut Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Powder, Glycerin, Palm Acid, Sodium Chloride, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Olea Europaea (Olive) Seed Powder, Yellow 7, Iron Oxides, Green 5. Brand Story Thoughtfully curated collection of superior hair, skin, and shave essentials is designed to unleash what makes you, you.