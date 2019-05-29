Baxter of California introduces the Exfoliating Body Bar, a luxurious scrubbing bar for men with essence of cedarwood and oakmoss. Hydrating and moisture-rich formula leaves the entire body feeling smooth, clean and refreshed. Scrub: Infused with pumice, ioioba meal and crushed olive seed to scrub away dirt and rough patches all over body. Cleanse: Rich-lathering formula effectively exfoliates dead skin cells. Moisturize: Hydrating ingredients wash away impurities from skin without stripping moisture, making it ideal for daily use.