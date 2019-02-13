Olivina

Exfoliating All-in-one Scrub Bourbon Cedar

$9.99

At Target

Olivina Men's Volcanic Pumice Charcoal Face Scrub cleans deep to slough off dead skin and other impurities. Whether refreshing your beard or minimizing irritation from shaving, this scrub promotes healthy beard growth and revitalized skin.- VOLCANIC PUMICE - EXFOLIATES TO SLOUGH AWAY DEAD SKIN- CHARCOAL POWDER - DERIVED FROM BAMBOO TO ABSORB DIRT, OIL AND DEEP CLEAN PORES- ORGANIC WHITE BIRCH EXTRAct - PURIFIES SKIN FOR BALANCED CLEANSING