[24 WORKOUT PROGRAMS & 24 LEVEL TENSIONS]: 24 Preset workout programs and an 24 level Magnetic Tension control system allows for an easy or challenging workouts. 3 Workout goal settings: time, distance and calories burned. User height: 5’1” to 6’3” [SMART CLOUD FITNESS]: Bluetooth Smart Cloud Fitness with free My Cloud Fitness app available on iOS/Android to track your workout results. A upgraded 2. 5” LCD display indicates distance, calories burned, time, speed, odometer, resistance levels and scan [SLIDING DESKTOP]: Large fully adjustable desktop with tilt, forward, back, up and down adjustability for sitting or standing positions. 3 Angle adjustments (0, 16 and 33 degrees), 5 height adjustments 41" up to 45". Storage Drawer. Arm rest [400 lbs. WEIGHT CAPACITY]: 400 lbs. user weight capacity with durable powder coated heavy duty steel frame construction. Patented Desk and Exercise Folding Semi-Recumbent Bicycle for comfortable and effective workouts. AC Adapter included [UPGRADED AIRSOFT SEAT]: Upgraded 4 way adjustable (forward/backward/up/down) 2. 5” thick foam AIRSOFT(11”L X 15”W) seat provides extra comfort for long workout sessions. It uses aerodynamic healthcare technology allowing air to breathe through the fabric [UPGRADED ADJUSTABLE BACKREST]: Upgraded ergonomic 2 position adjustable backrest angles provide extra back comfort during workout. Smooth and quiet operation. The bike can be folded for easy storage. Folded dimensions: 30”L x 25”W x 61. 5”H Exercise while you work. The 2000i Bluetooth Folding Exercise Desk Bike is not only an exercise bike but also you can use the desk top as a work platform for your laptop, your favorite book, iPad, Smartphone or whatever device you choose. No more sedentary sitting at a desk when you can exercise and get healthy while working. It features 400 lbs. weight capacity, 24 Preset programs, 24 level magnetic tension system, adjustable backrest and 2. 5” thick AIRSOFT seat, and 3 workout goal settings. In addition, it is equipped with Bluetooth Smart Technology with free My Cloud Fitness app. You can burn those calories while you work, read or just watching a movie on your tablet. Cruise the internet, check and reply to your emails without changing your schedule or work routine. The Exerpeutic 2000i Desk Station Exercise Bike folds easily and can be relocated using the built in transportation wheels. The benefits of work/exercise can improve your mental alertness, heighten creativity, fight depression, burn calories, tone muscles and just improve your overall well-being. 3 Years limited.