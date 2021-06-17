HDE

Exercise Workout Dress

100% Polyester Pull On closure Unlike other summer dresses, the workout dress was made for versatility and comfort, made of stretchy moisture wicking fabric to take you from the gym to brunch all in the same morning Lightweight and breathable material has built-in biker short liner that features pockets for necessities like a credit card or cell phone This cute dress is very easy to dress up or down and is super flattering making it great for summer to go on walks, run errands, its even a great replacement to your tennis or golf skirt You can do anything in this dress, which means you can go shopping, take a yoga class and have a lunch date with your girlfriends all in the same dress Size guide: Small fits dress sizes 4-6, Medium fits dress sizes 8-10, Large fits dress sizes 10-12, X-Large fits dress sizes 12-14. Please see size chart for more details on specific measurements