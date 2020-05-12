LuxoBike

Exercise Bike Seat Cushion Cover

$18.95

Buy Now Review It

✔ THICK COMFORTABLE GEL PAD for a LONGER BIKE RIDE - Our Gel Bike Seat Cover is made of soft gel padded material to cost-effectively help reduce pain from your bike saddle. No need to replace the entire bike seat when you can simply use this gel cover that won’t break the bank. ✔ EASY INSTALLATION and STAYS PUT: Our Gel Bike Seat Cushion has the right cushioning, shape, and materials. Premium blend of comfy soft silicone gel padding and memory foam, stylish top material that does not tear, rub off or stain. Non-slip underside, pull strings and side straps secure it tightly in a heartbeat. Quicker than trying to get those tight cycling shorts on! ✔ DESIGNED FOR OUTDOOR CYCLING & INDOOR SPINNING – Whether you use your bike for your daily commute, for weekend recreation, or indoor exercising, you need a seat that allows you to comfortably enjoy your bicycle and get the most out of it. This portable solution can also go with you to spin class and works perfectly on indoor stationary bikes. ✔ BONUS Outdoor Rain and Dust Cover. Please MEASURE YOUR BIKE SEAT BEFORE PURCHASE - our Seat Cover Cushion is 11 inch long x 7 inch wide x 1.5 inch thick. It DOES NOT FIT WIDE SADDLES or CRUISER SEATS. 🚲 MONEY BACK GUARANTEE, 100 % PAIN FREE - We want you to love your Bike Seat Covers. If you are not fully satisfied with our padded bicycle seat cover, we offer 6 months Money Back Guarantee. Add to Cart and get yours today! Please, measure your seat before ordering. It’s time to enjoy and discover the benefits of a pain free bike ride! If cycling is your passion, we know you love having fun on a road bike, strive to complete a full workout on your excercise bike or in spin class. That feeling is unique and satisfying, but the truth is, you just can’t do it if you hurt. Seat pain or saddle soreness is really serious and one of the biggest reasons to give up your goals to get or stay fit. Say no to uncomfortable seats! No more bruising on your inner thighs! LuxoBike is committed to help you stay on track and achieve your goals, t