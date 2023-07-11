Serta

Executive Office Adjustable Ergonomic Computer Chair

$299.99 $151.40

CONTOURED LUMBAR ZONE: Ergonomic office chair with exceptional support for the lower back PREMIUM CUSHIONING: Layered body pillows and padded armrests WATERFALL SEAT EDGE: Lessens pressure on the back of the legs and increases circulation to help reduce fatigue EXECUTIVE STYLE: Smooth bonded leather with contrast stitching FULLY ADJUSTABLE: Pneumatic seat-height lift, recline mechanism, and tilt-tension knob Bring relaxation to your busy workday with the Serta Executive Office Chair. Serta kept comfort in mind while designing this desk chair with luxurious layered body pillows, a contoured lumbar zone, and padded armrests for all day ease and exceptional support during long periods of sitting. The waterfall seat edge reduces pressure on the back of the legs and increases circulation, which helps decrease fatigue while seated. The ergonomic office chair features both recline and seat-height adjustment settings, allowing you to find your optimal seating position. The heavy-duty painted base with scuff-resistant foot pads is designed for long-lasting, reliable use. This desk chair is upholstered in supple bonded leather with contrast stitching. It measures 26-inches wide by 30-inches deep by 44-1/2-inches high and comes with a one-year limited warranty.