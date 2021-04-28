Flos

Exclusive Bellhop Table Lamp Blue

Casting a glare-free and comfortable light, the portable Bellhop Table Lamp is innovatively designed by Barber & Osgerby for Flos, in a Conran-exclusive blue colourway. A lesson in sleek simplicity, it's rechargeable via an included micro USB cable and offers up to 24 hours of wire-free illumination. Featuring a dimmable function through a button located on its base, its light can be adapted to suit its surroundings for a personalised space. Originally designed for London’s new Design Museum, an opening that was championed by our founder Sir Terence Conran, the Bellhop was created by award-winning design duo Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby. Designing buildings, furniture and even the 2012 Olympic torch from their base in London, the pair have been awarded OBEs for their services to the design industry. Features an integrated 2.5W LED bulb.