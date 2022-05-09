Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Vagabond
Evy Sandals
£100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Vagabond
Evy Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
The Maeva Flatform Sandal
BUY
$102.40
$128.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Jayna Braided Slide Sandal
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
Madewell
NastyGal
Chunky Crossover Strap Sandals
BUY
$28.80
$72.00
NastyGal
Dr. Martens
Gryphon Brando Leather Gladiator Sandals
BUY
$130.00
ASOS
More from Vagabond
Vagabond
Tara Tall Boots
BUY
£145.00
Vagabond
Vagabond
Evy Sandals
BUY
£100.00
Vagabond
Vagabond
Courtney Sandals
BUY
£80.00
Vagabond
Vagabond
Jillian Loafer
BUY
£110.00
Vagabond
More from Sandals
Madewell
The Maeva Flatform Sandal
BUY
$102.40
$128.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Jayna Braided Slide Sandal
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
Madewell
NastyGal
Chunky Crossover Strap Sandals
BUY
$28.80
$72.00
NastyGal
Dr. Martens
Gryphon Brando Leather Gladiator Sandals
BUY
$130.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted