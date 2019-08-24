Cabeau's Evolution Classic Travel Pillow is constructed with a patented ergonomic design, responsive memory foam and premium soft fabric. It incorporates 360° head and neck support, a washable cover, and an adjustable sliding support clasp for the perfect fit. This incredibly comfortable travel pillow puts an end to stiff necks, bobbing heads, and cramped, uncomfortable sleeping positions and is made with world class responsive memory foam.The Evolution Classic Pillow offers First-Class comfort for the plane, train, bus, car, and even outdoor trips near the water or the woods. Whether you're crossing oceans in coach or road-tripping in the car, the Evolution Classic Pillow will give you the support you need and will be the last travel pillow you'll ever have to buy.