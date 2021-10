evo

Evo Liquid Rollers Curl Balm

$33.00

concept: evo liquid rollers curl balm is a styling balm that holds curls together and prevents the dreaded frizz. go away frizz! results: controlled, humidity-proofed curls. recommended for: curly, wavy hair. (don't forget: curls get the girls). hold factor: ** shine factor: ***