Evo Fabuloso

Copper Intensifying Conditioner

C$41.99

Buy Now Review It

Coppercolour intensifying conditionerconcept.a colour enhancing conditioner that provides an instant hair colour combined with a nourishing treatment to condition, repair, add shine, instantly tone and intensify hair colour….all within just 3 minutes! recommended for.dull, dry, colour-treated light brown to blonde hair to achieve a copper red tone benefits. an instant colour + a nourishing treatment in 1 cationic hair dyes bond ionically to the hair fibre no ammonia / no peroxide - gentle on the hair and scalp maintains and extends the colour life of colour-treated hair results in 3 minutes smoothing / anti static effect - polishes the cuticle toreduce frizz and give brilliant shine restores and maintains moisture balance softens, nourishes and detangles without weighing hair down how to use.wash and towel dry hair. wear gloves. spread 4-8 pumps, depending on hair length, with comb or fingers. wait 3 minutes, then rinse until water runs clear.