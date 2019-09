SoulMadeHome

Evil Eye Pillow With Tassels

$87.03

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This eye-catching evil eye pillow with tassels will bring the Greek Islands to Your home. Your friends will all want to have one , ) * The evil eye as they call it in here in Greece, protects you against jealousy and bad intentions. * Hand-crocheted with cotton ecologic yarn. * It measures 51 cm