Alex & Ani

Evil Eye Fancy Bead Pull Chain Bracelet Sterling Silver

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex & Ani

Description 100260037 Inspired by the traditional nazar amulet, which means vision in Arabic, the symbol of the eye stares back at the world. An unblinking emblem of strength, the eye was worn by ancient Armenians to ward off misfortune and harmful energy. The Evil Eye Fancy Bead Pull Chain Bracelet is a protective eye that symbolizes God's providence over us: the divine, watchful gaze that cares for all of nature. The eye encourages you to look beyond the visible world. Wear this talisman to protect and inspire you throughout your journey.