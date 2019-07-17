Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
EF Collection
Evil Eye Diamond & Sapphire Stack Ring
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Dazzling diamonds and a vibrant sapphire form a protective evil eye on this delicate 14-karat-gold ring perfect for stacking with your other favorite styles.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Love Adorned
Double Garnet Ring
$54.00
from
Love Adorned
BUY
DETAILS
Vrai and Oro
Double Stacked Ring 14k White Gold
$415.00
from
Vrai & Oro
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Lerose Multipack Ring
$14.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
WWAKE
Micropave Double Arc Pairing
$1809.00
from
WWAKE
BUY
More from EF Collection
DETAILS
EF Collection
Diamond Bezel Initial Choker
C$814.91
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
EF Collection
Diamond Bezel Initial Choker
$595.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
EF Collection
14k Three Diamond Enamel Stack Ring
$550.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
EF Collection
14k Gold Diamond Eternity Stack Ring
$540.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Cross Signet Ring
£85.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
The Modern Society
Yin Yang Ring
£130.00
from
The Modern Society
BUY
DETAILS
Anvil + Aura
Diamond Crescent Open Ring
$378.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted