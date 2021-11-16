HandmadeGaloreSH

Evil Eye Bracelets/anklets

♥♥ Evil Eye bracelets/anklets♥♥ The evil eye is a shield that guards against various forms of bad luck that are willed onto you or an object by others. The evil eye is a curse believed to be cast by a malevolent glare, usually given to a person when they are unaware. Many cultures believe that receiving an evil eye will cause misfortune or injury. Talismans created to protect against the evil eye are also frequently called "evil eyes". ***UPDATED SUPPLIES ARE ALL GOLD PLATED STAINLESS STEEL 7/19 ** Stainless steel is durable and resists corrosion and oxidation. If taken care of, it can last as long as solid gold and won't tarnish or rub off. RECOMMENDED SIZING (Average sizes) Chain lengths options :(1.5-2 inch extender for adjustment INCLUDED IN SIZING) ♥♥Bracelet: 7.5 inches ♥♥Anklet: 9 inches *** WE HAVE SIMILAR ITEMS IN DIFFERENT COLORS, CHECK OUT MY ETSY SHOP FOR MORE*** For how to take care of your jewelry follow @Handmade.Galore on Instagram for instructions.