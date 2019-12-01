aneros

Upon insertion, the Evi is gripped by the user’s pelvic floor muscles, helping the user discover and exercise the muscles essential to sexual pleasure and also bladder control. The curved front of the bulb stimulates the user’s G-spot, and the handle is designed to stimulate the clitoris, adding a pleasurable aspect to using the Evi, which led to the slogan “Kegel fitness with orgasmic incentives.” Early users have reported increased strength in Kegel muscles, with one reviewer calling it “… a barbell for your lady bits.” Another early user won an Evi at a sex-educators’ convention, and started using it immediately, leaving the empty box in a conference restroom.