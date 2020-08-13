Adam and Eve

Eve’s Rechargeable Remote Control Bullet

$29.95

What Every Woman Needs: Remote-Controlled & Rechargeable Thrills! This Discreet & Waterproof 9-Speed Vibe Promises Hours Of Ecstasy! Every purchase is protected by Adam & Eve's special guarantee –– you must be satisfied with your order! Cozy up to a powerful, satiny-smooth, 2.74 inch tall bullet that operates on its own or with an easy-to-use remote control –– from up to 50 feet away! Rechargeable remote control vibrating bullet 9 different intensities and vibration settings Works on its own, or use the remote from up to 50 feet away Made from firm, smooth ABS plastic Bullet is 2.74 inches long, .74 inches wide with simple blue LED pushbutton control at base Remote fits in palm of your hand: 3 inches long, 1.27 inches wide USB rechargeable, 90 minute charge time for up to 60 minutes play Bullet is waterproof and submersible, remote is not And not only is the remote control fun to hand over to your lover or playmate, it's also convenient if you've located the "perfect spot." Change vibration settings with the remote –– and keep your perfectly-positioned bullet right where you want it! Explore new levels of pleasures with 9 different intensities & vibration settings –– or hand the remote to your lover to tease and delight you, from up to 50 feet away. Great for foreplay games! Plus you'll save on batteries: both vibe and remote are USB rechargeable, cable included. Bullet is waterproof & submersible for ecstasy below the water line. Use the remote on dry land only. Eve's Rechargeable Remote Control Bullet is recommended for women and couples who seek a discreet vibrator for fun in and out of the tub or shower.