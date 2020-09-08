Adam and Eve

Eve’s Rechargeable Realistic Rabbit

$79.95

At Adam and Eve

Always Erect With 81 Ways To Thrill Clits & G-Spots! Grab A Pillow –– This One Does You Inside & Out, Together Or Separately! Hop on 9 powerful speeds & functions inside a perpetually erect penis design –– plus 9 speeds inside a pair of frisky vibrating rabbit ears your clit will love! Powerful, realistic, penis-shaped rabbit style vibrator Dual motors, each with 9 vibrating speeds & functions = 81 possible combinations (!) Flexible, textured silicone shaft stimulates & moves with your body Easy 2-button design controls each motor Bright blue LED buttons for easy play in any light 8.5 inches long, 1.5 inches wide, insertable up to 4.5 inches USB rechargeable with magnetic connector, 2.5 hours charge time, 50-60 minutes play, care instructions, cable included Phthalate & latex free, use with water based lubes Waterproof & submersible Shaped to look & feel like a real penis, you can control the motors in the shaft & ears separately or together for 81 combinations! All it takes is 2 simple power buttons, one for the shaft and one for the bunny. Each delivers 9 vibrating speeds and functions. Dim light? Bright blue LEDs show you the way. In both the shaft and perched bunny, you can tap through 9 vibration speeds and functions so intense, you'll be swept away by one huge wave of pleasure after another. Play with each alone or combine them for the perfect self-pleasure cocktail! His silicone shaft is textured with alluring veins that stimulate with each thrust...and hold on to lube, too. Fully submersible, take this waterproof bunny into the bath or shower for the best "me time" ever as he dives below the water line. And while you're there, clean-up is easy with some mild soap. Or use your favorite sex toy cleaner. Just make sure your Eve's Rechargeable Realistic Rabbit is completely dry before putting him away in a cool, dry, dark place. No trips to the store or online to buy batteries. This one is USB rechargeable, cord included. Let him charge while you're away or asleep, the magnetic cord clips right on. Then enjoy