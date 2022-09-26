Lanolips

Everywhere Multi-cream

Lanolips Everywhere Multi-Cream is your new best friend to transform thirsty dry skin into nourished, hydrated & silky skin. An especially rich & gentle one-cream solution for all-over your body. Apply this hardworking, unique blend onto thirsty skin & it will drink up the lanolin-y goodness – Lanolips Everywhere Multi-Cream will leave your skin nourished & silky. Lanolips Everywhere Multi-Cream is an ideal: Day cream Night cream Hand Cream Eye cream Baby cream Body cream Lanolips makes natural, non-toxic products using the world's highest grade lanolin. Lanolips uses an exclusive Ultra Medical Grade Lanolin, which is three times more pure than Medical Grade Lanolin. With a global cult following and countless awards, Lanolips is free from harmful chemicals. Lanolips is proudly free from artificial fragrances, paraben-free, petrolatum-free, mineral oil free and sulfate free. Lanolin is the cruelty free by-product of wool, which must be sheared annually for the comfort of sheep. Lanolips is proud to be animal cruelty free.