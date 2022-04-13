Honest Beauty

Everything Glow Primer With Hyaluronic Acid

$22.99

This glow-getting primer leaves your skin smooth, radiant and ready from your everyday look to glam. Infused with glow giving Mica to brighten the skin's appearance, while the blend of Watermelon, Apple and Lentil Fruit Extracts plus two types of Hyaluronic Acid provide hydration for a fresh, healthy-looking complexion. Made With: Two sizes of Hyaluronic Acid: hydrate2 types of HA with different molecular weights designed to help bind + retain moisture in different layers of the skin Watermelon + Apple + Lentil Extracts: provide moisture Mica: brightens Made Without: Parabens PEGs Fragrance Petrolatum Mineral Oil How to use: Smooth a dime-sized amount of me all over your clean face. Wear alone or under your fave foundation. Recycling Information: Tube: 51% post consumer recycled plastic Carton is made from recyclable, tree-free paper made with upcycled sugarcane. How To Recycle: 1. Remove the cap and pump from the tube. 2. Discard the cap and pump. 3. Be sure to completely rinse out the product from the tube before recycling. Curious to learn more, check out your local recycling center. For US only. Ingredients: Water (Aqua/Eau), Glyceryl Stearate SE, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Propanediol, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Lens Esculenta (Lentil) Fruit Extract, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, Sodium Lactate, Sodium PCA, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Xanthan Gum, Hectorite, Cellulose, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Tin Oxide, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491)