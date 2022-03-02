American Giant

Everyday Vintage Sweatpant

$90.00 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

At American Giant

Cozy-yet-structured sweats. Inspired by vintage college sweatpants, we wanted a style that had an easy fit and roominess without sacrificing a flattering fit. These are just that — with a high-rise, more room through the seat and thigh and a tapered leg, our Everyday Vintage Sweatpant doesn't pinch, bag or make you look big. Designed with a premium fabric that’s ultra-soft but holds up through wash and wear.