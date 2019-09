Brigit Esselmont

Everyday Tarot Mini Tarot Card Deck + Guide Book

$12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Find new insights in your tarot deck with this kit, giving modern soul-seekers the tools they need to access their inner wisdom and create an inspired life. Includes a guide + tarot card deck packaged in a keepsake box, appealing to Tarot veterans and novices alike