Dash
Everyday Stand Mixer
$49.99$34.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Be prepared for all your everyday baking and cooking projects with the Dash Everyday Stand Mixer. Six preset speeds range from gentle mixing to high-speed whipping, and dough hooks are included for mess-free kneading. A tilting motor head makes adding ingredients or removing the 3 quart bowl simple. Easy to clean and with a stylish retro design, this is the ideal mixer for everyday cooking. The compact size is perfect for all kitchens with 6 speeds from low to whip for different baking needs. A tilting motor head makes removing the bowl and beaters easy. Color: red. 250 watt motor with six speeds. 8.0" x 11.5" x 10.4" . Imported Includes: . Mixer. 3 qt stainless steel bowl. 2 dough hooks. 2 mixer beaters. Recipe guide