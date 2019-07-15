Supergoop!

Everyday Spf 50 Sunscreen For Face And Body

The Supergoop! original. This water-resistant formula is perfect for everyday use on face and body. It's fast-absorbing and lightweight, but with ultra-moisturizing results. And, it's made with natural extracts of citrus, basil, and bois de rose, so you'll leave that typical sunscreen smell behind. Brand Story Supergoop! super broad spectrum sunscreens help protect skin from UVA rays, in addition to providing the SPF necessary to prevent damage caused by UVB sunburn rays but we don’t stop there.