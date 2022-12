Bondi Sands

Thirsty Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$7.97

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Quench your thirst with our hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Thirsty Skin. Bondi Sands Thirsty Skin is designed to intensely hydrate your skin and lock in moisture. Dermatologically tested Suitable for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores Fragrance free Vegan friendly Cruelty free