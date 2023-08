Bondi Sands

Everyday Skincare Eye Spy Vitamin C Eye Cream

$17.95 $12.39

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Eye Spy a Vitamin C Eye Cream that makes 3 hours sleep look like 12. Hit snooze one more time knowing you can instantly brighten your under eyes with illuminating particles that will both brighten and diminish dark circles instantly and overtime. Dermatologically tested Suitable for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores Fragrance free Vegan friendly Cruelty free