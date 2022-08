Outdoor Voices

Everyday Shortsleeve

$38.00 $26.60

Buy Now Review It

At Outdoor Voices

Description: Your go-to t-shirt for everyday wear and outfitting. 100% garment dyed organic cotton with a classic fit. Made In: Organic Cotton Jersey 100% Organic, this material is lightweight and breathable with a soft natural hand feel. Ideal For: Low sweat recreation — think to-and-from, errands, dog walking, everyday layers