PACT

Everyday Shelf Bra Camisole

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At PACT

Our award-winning, deliciously-scented body cream is the ultimate Brazilian Beauty Secret. Helps visibly smooth and tighten the appearance of your skin thanks to potent, caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract Fast-absorbing Cupuaçu Butter delivers deep hydration and essential fatty-acids deep into the skin, making this incredibly hydrating cream an instant treat to leave your skin feeling silky soft. Antioxidant-packed ingredients like Guaraná Extract and Açaí Oil help prevent environmental damage on your skin. Infused with Brazil Nut Oil, the most selenium-rich food in the world, to help support the skin's natural ability to protect itself while giving it the glow of healthy-looking skin. Irresistibly scented with our Cheirosa '62 fragrance with delicious notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla, apply this body cream all over and you’ll feel body-confidence wherever you go, from day to night and well beyond.