Parachute

Everyday Linen Quilt

$299.00 $239.20

Buy Now Review It

At Parachute

Drift off under a cloud of effortless linen. Classic and versatile, this fluffy staple blends the laid-back, lofty look of a duvet with the ease of a quilt. Style it alone for a clean, cozy vibe or layer on for extra warmth.