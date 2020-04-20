ThirdLove

Everyday Lace T-shirt Bra

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Third Love

Meet your new not-so-delicates, a lace bra you can actually wear every day. Our Everyday Lace T-Shirt Bra features our smooth, first-ever signature lace, created with a comfortable two-way stretch that moves with you and flatters your curves. Made with our signature memory foam cups and scratch-free band, this bra will make you feel comfortable yet elevated all day long. Available in A-I, including our exclusive half-cups, and bands 30–48 Memory foam cups Flexible nylon-coated nickel-free wires Foam padded hook and eye with a scratch-free, printed label Gold alloy hardware Nylon/Spandex fabric made in the U.S.A.