Search
Products fromShopClothingLeggings
Blanqi

Everyday Highwaist Postpartum Leggings

$64.00
At Amazon
No scratchy seams on your sensitive postpartum belly or irritation on c-section scars. Knit with buttery soft, breathable microfiber yarn.
Featured in 1 story
The Essential New-Mom Wardrobe Staples
by Emily Ruane