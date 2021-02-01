The Honey Pot Company

Everyday Herbal Pantiliners

Have a happy period, and live your best life with The Honey Pot Co. With the power of botanicals and super-absorbent technology, these herbal-infused, everyday panty liners provide the perfect amount of protection for lighter days or anytime you need a little extra protection. Clean and Complete. These “clean cotton” everyday pantyliners are free of the chlorine and pesticides that lurk in most period products. Don’t let your period play games with your peace of mind. Get everyday protection you deserve for light days or as the perfect pair for your tampons or menstrual cup days. Calming Cooling Comfort Their proprietary botanical blend of rose, lavender, aloe, and mint essential oils and organic cotton helps reduce odor, relieve cramping, and provide a cooling effect, comfort, and boosts confidence. Lavender - One of the superpowers of this calming flower is its ability to eliminate nervous tension, relieve pain, disinfect the skin leaving a lovely aroma. Aloe - Natural hormones—auxin and gibberellins—of aloe vera juice provide wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce skin inflammation. Mint- Shows us a powerful answer to bacteria and inflammation because of its richness in rosmarinic and menthol, which calm and refresh. Why we love it: When we need a comfortable everyday period solution, we reach for The HoneyPot Co. everyday pantyliners for two reasons. They contain the same clean ingredients that we demand in our menstrual care products like organic cotton and absolutely no formaldehyde, pesticides, or toxins. They have the same cooling effect that keeps us feeling fresh, clean, and confident every day. How to use it: They’re everything you need for on-the-go or light flow days. Simply stick the adhesive side down, and you’re set with complete coverage and extra protection. What to know: If you use tampons or a menstrual cup, this is just the right amount of added protection you need to live your best, active, and carefree life. What makes it green: Conventional pads could never. This revolution in feminine care gives us pantyliners, pads, and other essentials we’ve longed for that are plant-based, made of organic cotton, and free of chlorine, pesticides, fragrances.