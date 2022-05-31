Supergoop! x Gray Malin

Everyday Getaway Kit

$75.00

It sold out last year, and now it’s back! Summer’s hottest kit features an all-new beach print with major West Coast vibes. This exclusive kit of SPF essentials comes packed in a reusable, water-resistant pouch that’s made from recycled materials and features world-renowned photographer Gray Malin’s iconic image of a California beach. PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30 with Mint Moisturizing lip protection made from antioxidant-rich coconut, avocado, and grape seed oil. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C A non-aerosol, water-resistant sunscreen body spray that leaves skin radiantly glowing. (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 A weightless, ultrafine face mist with SPF to set makeup, refresh your look and reapply your UV protection throughout the day. Glow Oil SPF 50 An ultra-hydrating sunscreen body oil that leaves skin glowing and protected, without feeling greasy. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract The OG clean sunscreen lotion for face and body that’s water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 The original, totally invisible, weightless, scentless sunscreen with SPF 40 that leaves a velvety finish. 0.15 oz. / 4.25 g PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30 with Mint 3 fl. oz. / 89 ml. PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml. (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml. Glow Oil SPF 50 2.4 fl. oz. / 71 ml. PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract 0.5 fl. oz. / 15 ml. Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40