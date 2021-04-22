Mented Cosmetics

Everyday Eyeshadow Palette

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Mented Cosmetics Everyday Eyeshadow palette was designed with your skin tone in mind, and this ultra-chic, slim-fit packaging makes it easy to take on-the-go. Each shade packs enough pigment to envelop your lids in the gorgeous nude and neutral shades you love. The sophisticated 9-shade collection has exactly the right colors to take you from your morning meeting to post-work drinks and everything in between. This is truly a nude eyeshadow palette you'll love wearing every day.