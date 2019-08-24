Create stunning results with the Milani Everyday Eyes Eyeshadow Collection. Whether you're fashioning a smoky eye for date night or just need a little shimmer for the office, this set is an excellent go-to resource. It is suitable for virtually any skin tone. This collection includes a base, contour, crease and liner colors. The Milani Everyday eyeshadow comes in a glossy box with a double-ended applicator brush. Pair it with your favorite mascara and other cosmetics to complete your look (sold separately).