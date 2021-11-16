Real Techniques

Everyday Essentials Kit

$19.99 $11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set is a go-to for pro-styled looks. Use with foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, and shadow makeup. Benefits Your one and done set for everyday makeup looks Includes 5 multitasking tools to create your base and apply your basics Best used with foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, setting powder, and eye shadows Extended aluminum ferrules that are light weight, easy to use, and color coded 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan Flawless Results Easy To Clean Long Lasting Makeup Application UltraPlush Synthetic Bristles Includes RT 400 brush to blend powder blush evenly for a smooth, natural look Miracle Complexion Sponge to blend liquid and cream foundation into a luminous finish. Use dry for full coverage or damp for dewy glow RT 300 deluxe crease brush to layer and blend cream or powder shadow. Can also be used to build concealer RT 402 setting brush to dust on highlighter or setting powder RT 200 expert face brush to buff liquid or cream foundation for a flawless finish